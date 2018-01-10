press release: Learn how to keep your back strong and healthy with physical therapist Jo Annyapu at the Verona Public Library on Wednesday, January 10, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Annyapu will discuss basic back anatomy and simple says to prevent back injuries while doing daily activities. She will also talk about factors that can contribute to pain and injuries, and share exercises and stretches to strengthen your core. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or towel.

This presentation is free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.