Keeping Families & Elders Safe This Winter

Penn Park 2101 Fisher St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: With a drive-thru format and social distancing, come and learn more about healthy aging, eating well, and opportunities to participate in research.

When: Saturday, November 14, 10:00 am - 12:30 pm, Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St.

  • Free grilled lunch from Justveggiez catering
  • • Free face shields from the Wisconsin ADRC
  • • Afro-centric books provided by Women in Focus
  • Healthy Aging Information from Local Organizations:

