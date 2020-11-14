Keeping Families & Elders Safe This Winter
to
Penn Park 2101 Fisher St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: With a drive-thru format and social distancing, come and learn more about healthy aging, eating well, and opportunities to participate in research.
When: Saturday, November 14, 10:00 am - 12:30 pm, Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St.
- Free grilled lunch from Justveggiez catering
- • Free face shields from the Wisconsin ADRC
- • Afro-centric books provided by Women in Focus
- Healthy Aging Information from Local Organizations: