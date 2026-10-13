media release: A warm coat can make a big difference when Wisconsin winter arrives. This fall, Visit Middleton is inviting the community to help neighbors prepare for the cold through its annual Keeping Neighbors Warm clothing drive.

From Thursday, Oct. 15, through Thursday, Nov. 5, the drive will collect new and gently used winter clothing for people of all ages. Needed items include winter coats and jackets, boots, hats, scarves and snow bibs.

Donations can be made at four Middleton locations:

Keva Sports Center , 8312 Forsythia Street

, 8312 Forsythia Street Middleton Public Library , 7425 Hubbard Avenue

, 7425 Hubbard Avenue Willy Street Co-op West , 6825 University Avenue

, 6825 University Avenue Middleton Visitor Center, 1811 Parmenter Street

Visit Middleton staff will collect donations throughout the drive and deliver them to WayForward Resources. The organization will distribute the winter clothing to community members who need it most.

“WayForward Resources continues to experience high demand for our food security and housing stability programs. With 32% of people in Dane County unable to afford basic living costs, even small increases in expenses can push a household budget past its limit,” said Ellen Carlson, president and CEO of WayForward Resources. “Everyone needs stable housing and enough nutritious food to thrive. In Wisconsin, you also need winter gear to stay warm. These community-donated winter outerwear items not only provide warmth but also help bridge gaps and relieve pressure, enabling our neighbors to cover basic needs with their available income to maintain and build stability.”

This will be the fifth year for Keeping Neighbors Warm, hosted through Visit Middleton, the City of Middleton’s tourism department, but it will be the 11th year the office has participated in a clothing drive, formerly known as Big Bundle Up. Last year, the clothing drive donated a record-breaking 939 winter items.

“We have surpassed expectations in recent years, and the donation count continues to climb each year,” said Laura Portz, convention and event services manager at Visit Middleton. “It’s amazing to see the community's support firsthand and know these donations will directly benefit our Middleton neighbors.”

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