media release: “Life is circular, and fate is also circular, just like a Mobius band. We come from nowhere and continue to go nowhere. We are somebody and meanwhile, we are also nobody. Similarly, where we start we are where we are going to end. It is like tracing the roots and finding a reason or person, even though it may never exist. Many are the whole process, the circulation, is the ultimate reason for living.”

The Initial Step will be on display in the Class of 1925 Gallery from October 9 - November 20.

