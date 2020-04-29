ONLINE: Keith Pulvermacher

press release: Now more than ever, it’s important for us to stay connected and support the musicians who bring us so much joy. Since it will be a little awhile until we can gather again, let’s share the gift of music together and look forward to better days ahead. JPAC is partnering with musicians, many located in the Southern Wisconsin area to celebrate their amazing talents from the comfort of our homes.

These will be streamed live on JPAC’s Facebook Page and we encourage viewers to donate to the artist’s virtual tip jar mentioned in each performance or support them by purchasing merchandise if you can. If you are unable to donate at this time, we completely understand and just want an opportunity to provide some joy and light in this very difficult time in the world. We will get through this together and JPAC will continue to Foster a Creative Community… just virtually for the time being. We greatly appreciate your support through this very difficult time. JPAC’s direct virtual tip jar can be found at PayPal.Me/JanesvillePAC.

Keith Pulvermacher: Wednesday, April 29, 7:00pm – 9:00pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/559337788037308/

Keith Pulvermacher was raised in a small town in South Eastern Wisconsin called the village of Butler. Keith has spent all of his years as long as he can remember cultivating his craft staying dedicated to his purpose in music. To categorize his style of “REALITY SONGWRITING” it seemed fitting that in the creation of his music it doesn’t fall into a “Genre”. It isn’t country, It isn’t blues, It isn’t folk, It isn’t rock. His friend coined it “MIDWESTERN” music. Keith loved the idea…”MIDWESTERN” music. When you listen to Keith’s music you’ll find it fits perfectly with what he represents, where he comes from, and in his creative spirit made complete sense to create an honest description that is completely true to him. Keith invites you to not only listen to the music, but to open yourself up and SURRENDER to it. http://www.keithpulvermachermusic.com