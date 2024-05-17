Kelli Frances Corrado, Wandering Nerve, Quality Time, Matthew Nast

media release: DOORS 6:30 / SHOW 7:00 / DONE BY 9:30 / Tickets $10

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space. We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.

Kelli Frances Corrado has lived many lives before putting her heart in song: wanderer, student, social worker, tap dancer, and teacher. These patches of experience bring together a musical broth of magical realism and urban life ripe of lucid dreams and superstition. She uses weird and wonderful places to record, such as a seaplane port, a boat house, a field of swans, a tunnel with 16-second natural delay, and an old schoolhouse; her newest EP Her Name is Swamp is available now.

Wandering Nerve is the solo project of Milwaukee-based John Larkin. His compositions are created primarily using trumpet, tape loops, voice, and synths--and can sound anywhere from minimalist and neat, to blurry and chaotic.

With support from Matthew Nast and Quality Time.