press release: Instagram Live Interview with Kelli Hoppmann

Saturday, September 5, 11 a.m.

Gallery owner Theresa Abel will meet with Madison artist Kelli Hoppmann to discuss her newest body of work, The Party. They will discuss the striking oil paintings Hoppmann is known for as well as delve into her decision to add sculptural figures to her studio practice. Kelli will also be taking your questions.