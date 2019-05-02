press release: Praise for The Overdue Life of Amy Byler:

“Kelly Harms brings the Mom Makeover story to a whole new level, with twists and turns and dialogue that is so funny you have to put down the book and simply allow yourself to laugh. It’s well-written, it’s original, and I fell in love with Amy and all her well-meaning friends on her journey to find out who she really is. So much fun!”

- Maddie Dawson, author or Matchmaking for Beginners