Kelly Harms

Google Calendar - Kelly Harms - 2019-05-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kelly Harms - 2019-05-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kelly Harms - 2019-05-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Kelly Harms - 2019-05-02 19:00:00

RSVP

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Praise for The Overdue Life of Amy Byler:

“Kelly Harms brings the Mom Makeover story to a whole new level, with twists and turns and dialogue that is so funny you have to put down the book and simply allow yourself to laugh. It’s well-written, it’s original, and I fell in love with Amy and all her well-meaning friends on her journey to find out who she really is. So much fun!”

- Maddie Dawson, author or Matchmaking for Beginners

Info

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Books
608-283-9332
RSVP
Google Calendar - Kelly Harms - 2019-05-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kelly Harms - 2019-05-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kelly Harms - 2019-05-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Kelly Harms - 2019-05-02 19:00:00