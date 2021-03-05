ONLINE: Kelly Hepper

Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse livestream: https://wildhoginthewoods.org/video/index.html

media release: Kelly Hepper is a singer and guitarist who is also a member of the band Soul Doctors. She offers musical medicine for these hard times, including music of several genres- blues, rock, folk, pop, country, soul and jazz. She prides herself on being an authentic and vulnerable artist. Side effects may include joy, love and compassion. More info at https://www.souldoctorsband. com