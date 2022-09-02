Kelly Jackson Band

media release: Kelly Jackson is an international award winning Native American artist. Her edgy and soulful pieces have decorated stages across the US. Ms. Jackson’s genre is Native Americana, having roots in folk, jazz, country, hip/hop and rock all infused with native influences such as drums, shakers, bells and the majestic sound of the native flute. She composes rhythms and harmonies that compliment her native roots and the lyrical messages that invoke healing, self-empowerment, environmental protection and cultural reflection.

