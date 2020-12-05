ONLINE: Kelly Jackson

press release: Kelly Jackson is an international award winning Native American artist. Her edgy and soulful pieces have decorated stages across the United States, Europe and Canada. Her music has gained admiration for its unique flare, soulful vocals and remarkable ability to inspire and empower her listeners. Her debut album, Spirit of a Woman earned a NAMA for best Americana Album of the Year, her second, Renditions of the Soul, also received international recognition. Her single, After All This Time, earned a #1 spot on XM World and Indigenous Music Countdowns.

She has been inspired and influenced by some of the most powerful women in music; Pure Fe, Buffy St. Marie, Etta James, Josh Stone, Amy Winehouse and Susan Tedeschi to name a few. Most recently, Kelly has collaborated with other inspirational artists, touching on a more alternative style pulling from spoken word, rap, and reggae with her recently nominated hit single, Wake Up. Ms. Jackson’s genre is Native Americana, having roots in folk, jazz, blues, country, hip/hop and rock all infused with native influences. She has shared a stage with some of the greatest, Indigo Girls, Wade Fernandez and Bill Miller.

https://www.facebook.com/spiritofawoman.kellyjackson/

Donations are graciously accepted via GoFundMe, www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive