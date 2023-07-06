7:30 pm on 7/6 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 7/7-8, Comedy on State. $20-$5.

media release: Kelly Ryan started stand up at the age of 17 in NYC. While getting her B.S. in Communication Studies from Texas Christian University, she performed improv for four years and taught the art form for three. At TCU, she got to open for SNL’s Vanessa Bayer and Aidy Bryant, as well as NBC’s Retta and BJ Novak.

Since moving to LA in 2016, Kelly can now be seen performing on any given night. Her “home club” is the iconic Hollywood Improv and she is in development at The Comedy Store.

During the pandemic, Kelly moved to Portland where she continued standup when possible. In August of 2021 she was named the winner of the Portland’s Funniest Person competition at Helium Comedy Club.

This year, she can be seen headlining and featuring for acts like Anthony Jeselnik, Bert Kreischer, Whitney Cummings and more.

She co-hosts NIGHTCOOP, a podcast, with her twin sister, Ali.