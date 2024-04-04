Kelsey Cook

7:30 pm on 4/4 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 4/5-6. $30. Taping a special on Saturday.

media release: Please note; Price shown does not include fees. Fees are the same whether purchasing over the phone or online.

Is the daughter of an International Yo-Yo Champion and a Professional Foosball player, which made for a humor-filled life at a young age. Kelsey’s stand-up special was recently released on EPIX’s Unprotected Sets. She made her late night debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, followed by A Little Late with Lilly Singh on NBC. Her other television appearances include Comedy Central’s This is Not Happening, AXS TV Presents Gotham Comedy Live, Punchline on FOX, Uproarious on FUSE and Greatest Party Story Ever on MTV.

She is currently on “The Hustler Tour,” headlining 40 cities across the country. Kelsey splits hertime between Los Angeles and New York where she is a paid regular at The Comedy Cellar, The Stand, Gotham Comedy Club, The Laugh Factory and the Comedy and Magic Club.

Kelsey also co-hosts the Self-Helpless podcast with fellow comedians, Taylor Tomlinson and Delanie Fischer. It can regularly be found on the iTunes Top Comedy Charts and has featured guests like Brian Regan, Michael Bublé, Whitney Cummings, Tan France and Bert Kreischer. Her foosball web-series Wrists of Fury currently has over twenty episodes where Kelsey hustles fellow comedians who don’t know she’s a World Champion foosball player. Kelsey’s debut album Savor It can be found on iTunes, Spotify and Pandora.