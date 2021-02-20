ONLINE: Kelsey Miles Band

× Expand Corey Frank Kelsey Miles Band (left to right): Anastasia Tomanek, Chris Ulbrich, Kelsey Miles, Jason Petitt, Adam Naumann.

thespaceship.tv livestream concert. $4.

media release:

Please welcome to the Spaceship, the very wonderful and talented, Kelsey Miles.

Kelsey’s music is very powerful indeed and her amazing blend of blues, rock and soul music will have your musical energy reserves vastly overflowing as she weaves her beautiful music into the airwaves and over the human’s computer network systems.

So prepare to have your emotional systems overwhelmed with a vast array of chemicals makin you feel a range of emotional states of being.

This special event will be $4 to view on your shiny communication devices, so please visit our new website https://thespaceship.tv/ and secure your admission into this great live event.

Please remember to tip your art tenders

PayPal.me/thespaceshiptv

for more info on Kelsey Miles, please visit the following links:

https://kelseymiles.com/

https://www.facebook.com/mileskels

end transmission...