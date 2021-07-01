Kelsey Miles
to
The Loft at 132, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
courtesy Kelsey Miles
Kelsey Miles
media release: With one of the biggest voices in Wisconsin, acoustic guitar in hand, and harmonica at her fingertips, Kelsey Miles delivers high-energy shows of blues, rock, soul, and a splash of country. She will take you on a musical celebration of the soul; where you'll laugh, sing along, and dance the night away.
- 2020, 2019, 2018 'Best of Madison' silver and bronze blues singer
- 2020, 2019 Blues Performer of the Year, Madison Area Music Awards (MAMAs)
- 2018 female vocalist of the year nominee, Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards (WAMI) and Madison Area Music Awards (MAMAs)
- 2018 WAMI Award winning song for Celtic/Folk Album
