(from Kelsey Miles' newsletter): Hi Friend! Happy 2023! I think this year will be full of changes for us all. Here's what I have going on:

-moving out of state (the topic of this email)

-releasing an album

-launching a 100 day journey (that directly ties in with my album).

The first big change for me will be a move, and I would love to see you at one of my Farewell WI Tour shows. Roadie and I have decided to move out of Wisconsin and hit the road. I've toured and played in Minnesota, Tennessee (Nashville), Missouri (St. Louis), the gulf side of Florida, and Kansas (Kansas City). We want to explore more and hit some blues jams on our travels. We're thinking Memphis and Austin are two music scenes we would like to check out. We especially liked Kansas City so far, but I'm open to see where we land.

With every new adventure there is an ending of the previous adventure. I'm so grateful for my time in Wisconsin. This is where I got my start. This is where I first picked up guitar. This is where I played my first show. I've made so many friends and I love my music family here.

As much as I love it here, I am feeling pulled to explore. I want to invite you to my farewell tour in Wisconsin in March.

Show information is also available on my website: https://www. kelseymiles.com/