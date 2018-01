Ken Halfmann

press release: Photographer Kan Halfmann will have an exhibit of water images, "Celebrating Water," January 21 - March 2. Reception February 4, 2 - 4 PM

Steenbock Gallery at offices of Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters

1922 University Avenue, Madison

Open 9 AM - 4 PM, Monday - Friday, call 608-263-1692 to be sure the gallery is open.