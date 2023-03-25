Ken Kilian's Classic Big Band

media release: Ken Kilian’s 16-member Classic Big Band will perform on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The music begins at 7:30 PM with the doors open at 6:30 PM. Advanced reserved seating for the show will be $15 ($20 day of the show). Tickets will go on sale for Friends of MPOH on Friday, August 5 and for the general public on Friday, August 19.

The Ken Kilian Saxtet played its first gig in June of 1983. It has been and continues to be a great musical ride! Over the years they have enjoyed performing for thousands of fans of live music, and that trend is going stronger than ever. They’ve played for just about every event you can imagine with all different sizes of groups.

These groups play music that harkens back to an era when songs had beautiful melodies and great lyrics. Their music library has over 1500 titles in many different styles; Classic Big Band Swing, elegant Viennese Waltzes, tantalizing tangos, ebullient blues, jumpin’ jazz, chic cha-cha’s, rhythmic rhumbas, fine foxtrots, salsas, romantic waltzes, beautiful ballads, bossa novas, raucous rock, and modern jump swing to name a few.

The Classic Big Band is a true Big Band with five saxophones, six to eight brass, a full rhythm section, and a featured vocalist. This group is the premier flagship band of Ken Kilian Musical Services. This remarkable Big Band delivers the fullness and swingin’ sound that the music of the Big Band era so rightfully deserves.