Ken Lonnquist, Doug Brown, Pete Burns, Sharon Brolin, Greg Sutter, Emily Jones, Annie & Tom

Singer-Songwriter KEN LONNQUIST hosts and evening of moon-related songs saluting the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. Joined by DOUG BROWN, PETE BURNS, SHARON BROLIN, GREG SUTTER, EMILY (Moon Unit) JONES, ANNIE & TOM and others, you'll hear moon songs from every musical genre - including Lonnquist's recent topical song about the 1969 event called "Had A Buzz On."
SchoolGrounds Coffee House, Cottage Grove 4691 County Road N, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
