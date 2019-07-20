Ken Lonnquist, Doug Brown, Pete Burns, Sharon Brolin, Greg Sutter, Emily Jones, Annie & Tom

to Google Calendar - Ken Lonnquist, Doug Brown, Pete Burns, Sharon Brolin, Greg Sutter, Emily Jones, Annie & Tom - 2019-07-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ken Lonnquist, Doug Brown, Pete Burns, Sharon Brolin, Greg Sutter, Emily Jones, Annie & Tom - 2019-07-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ken Lonnquist, Doug Brown, Pete Burns, Sharon Brolin, Greg Sutter, Emily Jones, Annie & Tom - 2019-07-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - Ken Lonnquist, Doug Brown, Pete Burns, Sharon Brolin, Greg Sutter, Emily Jones, Annie & Tom - 2019-07-20 18:00:00

SchoolGrounds Coffee House, Cottage Grove 4691 County Road N, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527

Singer-Songwriter KEN LONNQUIST hosts and evening of moon-related songs saluting the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. Joined by DOUG BROWN, PETE BURNS, SHARON BROLIN, GREG SUTTER, EMILY (Moon Unit) JONES, ANNIE & TOM and others, you'll hear moon songs from every musical genre - including Lonnquist's recent topical song about the 1969 event called "Had A Buzz On."

Info

SchoolGrounds Coffee House, Cottage Grove 4691 County Road N, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527 View Map
Music
608-228-9488
to Google Calendar - Ken Lonnquist, Doug Brown, Pete Burns, Sharon Brolin, Greg Sutter, Emily Jones, Annie & Tom - 2019-07-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ken Lonnquist, Doug Brown, Pete Burns, Sharon Brolin, Greg Sutter, Emily Jones, Annie & Tom - 2019-07-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ken Lonnquist, Doug Brown, Pete Burns, Sharon Brolin, Greg Sutter, Emily Jones, Annie & Tom - 2019-07-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - Ken Lonnquist, Doug Brown, Pete Burns, Sharon Brolin, Greg Sutter, Emily Jones, Annie & Tom - 2019-07-20 18:00:00