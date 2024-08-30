× Expand Greg Suitter Ken Lonnquist

media release: Ken Lonquist brings laughter and song to audiences of all ages, exploring themes of nature, human nature, current events, and topical humor. His kids’ songs are terrific – the soundtrack of childhood for many happy families worldwide.

As a part of our Blooms on the Farm, we are excited to offer live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Enjoy the beautiful zinnia and sunflower fields as you listen to local artists and enjoy your favorite beverage. Beverages and food cart will be available 5:30-8:30 pm. Music will play from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Admission includes access to both the zinnia and sunflower field filled with photo ops, the backyard area with dozens of activities for all ages, baby goat visits, and wagon rides.

Tickets $13.98 +tax per person | $11.00 +tax for Seniors | Ages 2 and under FREE.