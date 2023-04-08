Ken Olufs, Tom McCarty, Joel Brantmeier, Jimmy Voegeli & Perry Weber

media release: A CELEBRATION FOR A GREAT FRIEND (Open to ALL!) At Tofflers Pub & Grill, New Glarus

Saturday, April 8 2 pm until... it's over!

Come celebrate the life, loves and joys of our great friend, Marilyn Gruenberg.

Music by members of the Birddog Blues Band (Ken Olufs, Tom McCarty and Joel Brantmeier) and The Jimmys (Jim Voegeli & Perry Weber) Plus SPECIAL GUESTS!

This is going to be a wonderful day of celebrating music and friends.