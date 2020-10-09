media release: "The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis was the catalyst for worldwide protests, and the neighboring state of Wisconsin was no exemption. People from all ages and ethnicities led by young black men and women congregated at the capitol to voice their frustrations about a system that has led to the wrongful death of many black citizens at the hands of the police. Calling for an abolition of the police, the group numbering into the thousands proceeded to take to the streets behind banners stating “Black Lives Matter” and “Community Control Over Police”. Even in the midst of a global pandemic, nothing could stop these people from joining the fight for equality. Names of black people slain by the police echoed in the air. George Floyd. Breonna Taylor. Trayvon Martin. For every name chanted, there are thousands more that we do not know.

However, the fight did not end there. Nearly every day since the initial protest on May 30, groups have been out on the streets fighting for black lives and the black community. Groups like Black Umbrella, Link Madison, Urban Triage, Freedom Inc, and Impact Demand have organized events for the benefit of the community. Not every event is a large-scale march. Sometimes educational events take place. Sometimes there is a kickback to allow people to decompress from the stress of the world. The important thing is that even without the news coverage or the acknowledgement of the general public, people are still in the streets till this day, several months after the initial catalyst. Young black leaders are making their demands known and getting their voices heard. We still here, and we aren’t going anywhere until we have the change we need.

This collection of images was captured over a 4-month time period and documents the leaders as well as the participants in the various protests and events around Madison. Images were created using both digital cameras as well as 35mm film."

Kenechi Unachukwu is a freelance photographer currently based in Madison, Wisconsin. Kenechi first was drawn to photography by images documenting the underground bboy (breakdance) battle scene. He began taking photos in that realm in 2017, and has since branched out to street photography, landscapes, and portraits. As he develops his style, Kenechi aims to both tell stories that have not been told, as well as offer a fresh perspective on the things we see daily.

IG: @kenechi.una

Website: https://www.kenechiuna.com/