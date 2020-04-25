Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, Michael Franti & Spearhead

press release: The King of the Road is hitting the road again…and making his way back to the Cream City!

Kenny Chesney will take the stage at Miller Park for another can't-miss show as part of his Chillaxification Tour 2020 on Saturday, April 25, 2020 - featuring star-studded opening performances by Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

Chesney is one of the most decorated country artists of all time. His epic résumé includes 30 No. 1 singles, four Entertainer of the Year Awards, over 30 million album sales, and an impressive track record of selling out stadiums all across the country (including Miller Park in 2013, 2016, and 2018).

Now is your chance to hear Chesney perform colossal hits like "Get Along," All the Pretty Girls," "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems," "When the Sun Goes Down," and more!