media release: May 6, 7 pm (doors at 6) Kenny Roby & 6 String Drag Trio (with Rob Keller & Jesse Aycock), suggested donation $15

This is a special, limited Midwest run with Roby joined by fellow 6 String Drag founder Keller, along with Aycock (Hard Working Americans). The press release promises "these shows will be full of energy and magic blending Roby’s solo material with 6 String Drag tunes and choice covers spanning many chapters in American roots music history." I'm sold.

All shows at KHoRM are vaccination required. Masks at the discretion of the artist or your own personal comfort.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. Make reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once Kiki has confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.