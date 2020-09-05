Kentucky Derby Party

press release: The Come Back In is celebrating the Kentucky Derby with a socially-distanced patio party on Saturday, Sept. 5. The festivities start at 3 p.m. Post time is scheduled for 5:50 pm.

The race will be aired on the Come Back In's outdoor and indoor TVs, and party-goers are encouraged to dress in Derby-themed attire. Social distancing and additional safety precautions will be enforced.

For more information, visit: https://comebackintavern.com/ event/kentucky-derby-patio- party/