Annual pre-Thanksgiving show. $30.

press release: Join us for the 16th Annual Kevin Bozeman and Friends Pre-Thanksgiving Show! Every year Kevin surprises us with a lineup of his friends who are all nationally touring comedians. Many call it the best show of the year, and you never know who might stop by!

Sitting with another party? Please note the FIRST & LAST name of the group's ticket purchaser in the "Customer Notes" section on the purchase page. We will do our best to accommodate special requests, combined seating is not guaranteed without this information.

*All shows are 18 and over. All sales are final. No refunds.