media release: Pollstar’s comedy touring artist of the decade KEVIN HART brings fans a special Valentine's Day gift with the announcement of his first major tour in over four years. The Reality Check Tour, produced by Live Nation, begins in July and includes shows at the Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, on Saturday, August 27, and Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

“I am hype as shit to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”, said Kevin Hart.

Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart's most recent global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world, and sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018 during his Irresponsible Tour. Hart continued to break records with his hometown stand-up performance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field during his What Now Tour, marking the first time a comedian sold out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia.