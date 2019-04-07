Kevin Henkes
Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Amelia Albright dreams about going to Florida for spring break like everyone else in her class, but her father—a cranky and stubborn English professor—has decided Florida is too much adventure.
Using crisp, lyrical, literary writing and moments of humor and truth, award-winning author Kevin Henkes deftly captures how it feels to be almost thirteen.
