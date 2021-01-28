ONLINE: Kevin Maurer

media release: Tune in for a Curator Conversation with award-winning journalist and bestselling author Kevin Maurer. He’ll be talking about his latest book, Rock Force, a play-by-play of the ten days it took for U.S. troops to win back Corregidor. The story transports readers back to the heady days of World War II and into the fire with a tough-as-nails regiment of Army paratrooper working together to pull off the impossible. This event is free and presented by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation.