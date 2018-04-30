Kevin Morby, Hand Habits
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Matt Lief Anderson
Kevin Morby
PRAISE FOR KEVIN MORBY & CITY MUSIC
"His best album yet." - Pitchfork
“City Music marks Morby’s most ambitious album yet, as he expands his palette well beyond his previous work.” - Consequence of Sound
"The rumbling din of urban landscapes and the millions of stories that unfold there are, collectively, a kind of 'city music.' For singer Kevin Morby, it's a sound he celebrates and romanticizes on his new album" - NPR Music
“...one of the most prolific musicians in indie rock.” - UPROXX
“Kevin Morby is a tasteful songwriter whose music sometimes feels like the work of someone older than his 29 years.” - SPIN
City Music is a levitating glimpse into the city experience in general, with an expansion of urban ambience that feels physical and interactive through these vintage tunes enhanced with modern amplification." - Under The Radar