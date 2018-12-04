Kevin Revolinski

press release: Somewhere in Wisconsin there is a pint of beer with your name on it. Your mission: Find it! Don't make Wisconsin beer come looking for you! Set out on a pils-grimage to pay homage to the great people and places that bring you Wisconsin's finest liquid joy. From a tiny homemade brewery hidden on the Northwoods all the way up to megabrewer MillerCoors, this road-trip manual takes you on a thirst-quenching adventure while stopping at all the fish fries and fresh cheese curds along the way.