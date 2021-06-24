ONLINE: Kevin Revolinski

press release: Local author Kevin Revolinksi (60 Hikes within 60 Miles Madison) comes to Mystery to Me virtually! In conversation with writer Cat Capallero, we're thrilled to have Kevin bring his short story collection Stealing Away to Mystery to Me!

About Stealing Away

“STEALING AWAY is a lush, shimmering collection, at once globe-trotting and far-afield, and also somehow as intimate and quotidian as any small hometown. Revolinski, an accomplished non-fiction writer, proves with this book that he has incredible range, wisdom, and empathy. I raced through this collection of short stories and can’t wait to read more of Revolinski’s fiction. A fantastic debut.”

— Nickolas Butler, NYT bestselling author of Shotgun Lovesongs and Little Faith