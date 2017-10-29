× Expand Kevin Van Ess

press release: The Madison Jazz Society will present Kevin Van Ess & Talk of the Town from the Green Bay area in concert on Sunday, October 29, 1-4 PM, at the Breakwater, 6308 Metropolitan Lane, Madison. This will be their second appearance on the MJS stage.

MJS President Linda Marty Schmitz said, “Talk of The Town has impressed audiences at the Bunny Berigan Jazz Jubilee in Fox Lake and many other jazz events. We are sure that they are going to impress our audience on October 29.”

One of the hottest Swing/ Dixieland Style Jazz Groups north of New Orleans, the six piece group, consisting of clarinet/saxophone (Kevin Van Ess), trumpet (Dave Ehren), trombone (Ken Petersen), bass (Andy Mertens), piano/vocals (Don VandenHouten) and drums (Joe Maas), collectively has over 300 years of experience. The group not only boasts of having some of the finest musicians in Wisconsin, it is also very entertaining and appealing to audiences of all ages. Complete with a traditional Mardi Gras Parade and bead tossing, the group performs regularly throughout Wisconsin.

During the concert, some of the recipients of the Society’s 2017-18 school year grants will be introduced. MJS awards grants to school throughout Wisconsin to enhance their jazz education programs.

Concert tickets are $20 for MJS members; $25 for non-members and those age 18 and younger are admitted free. The concert is from 1-4 PM and doors open at noon. Details about the concert can be found at www.madisonjazz.com or by calling 608-850-5400.

Formed in 1984, the Madison Jazz Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization formed to encourage the performance of and education about jazz. It annually sponsors six concerts and a jazz festival that attracts jazz fans from all over the nation. The group sponsored the broadcast of Riverwalk on Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. MJS will sponsor its 30th, and final Capital City Jazz Fest in April 2018.