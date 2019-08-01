Kevin Vaughn

Google Calendar - Kevin Vaughn - 2019-08-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kevin Vaughn - 2019-08-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kevin Vaughn - 2019-08-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - Kevin Vaughn - 2019-08-01 19:00:00

Holy Name Heights Chapel 702 S. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

press release: 2019 Summer Organ Recital Series at Holy Name Chapel, 702 South High Point Road. Join us in the beautiful air-conditioned chapel on Thursdays in June, July & August for organ recitals offered on the Schmelzer Memorial Organ by some of the Midwest’s finest organists. All programs begin at 7 p.m. Free admission (freewill offering).

Kevin Vaughn, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in South Bend, Indiana

Info

Holy Name Heights Chapel 702 S. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719 View Map
Music
608-821-3081
Google Calendar - Kevin Vaughn - 2019-08-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kevin Vaughn - 2019-08-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kevin Vaughn - 2019-08-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - Kevin Vaughn - 2019-08-01 19:00:00