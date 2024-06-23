Kevin Willmott II, Rob Dz, Foxy Veronica, Daisy Chains, pleZher, Vanessa Tortolano, J-Star Domino, Luv Joy, Sean Langenecker, Lyn Pilch, Lili Luxe, DJ Femme Noir

media release: DANA for DANE Campaign Fundraiser Show

Sunday, June 23 at Crucible Madison. Doors at 5p | Show at 6p | 21+ | $20+ Suggested Donation

Featuring Performances by: Kevin Willmott II, Rob Dz, Foxy Veronica, Daisy Chains, pleZher, Vanessa Tortolano, J-Star Domino, Luv Joy, Sean Langenecker & Lyn Pilch and dance crew

Hosted by Lili Luxe

Dance party with DJ Femme Noir to follow!

Dana Pellebon is a respected and beloved figure in our community. Her career is marked by her unwavering dedication to social justice, community activism, and the arts. We are thrilled to show support for this candidate's campaign with a fantastic fundraising show! Check out danafordane.com for more info!