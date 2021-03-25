ONLINE: Key Facts: Why The Huge Disparities?

media release: Emerging adults, young people between the ages of 18-24 years old, experience the worst racial disparities within the criminal justice system of of any age group. Research, case law, and practice show that changing policies and services for this age group significantly increases their success and improves community safety.

Session Three, entitled "Myths & Facts: Why the Huge Disparities?" will dispel common myths that prevent reform efforts like public safety, cost and negative racial stereotypes. Topics will include: underlying causes and harms of high incarceration rates, facts that support needed change, and positive impact of reform on community, individuals and families. Marc Schindler (Justice Policy Institute), Tyrone Walker (Justice Policy Institute), and Peggy West-Schroder (EXPO) will lead our discussion.

This series is sponsored by Kids Forward which has partnered with Youth Justice Milwaukee, the Emerging Adult Justice Project, and Juvenile Law Center. Additional Wisconsin partners include the Office for Children’s Mental Health, LOPPW, EXPO, and Wisconsin Alliance for Youth Justice.