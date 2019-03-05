Key Largo
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Starring Humphery Bogart, Edward G. Robinson and Lauren Bacall. A hurricane swells outside, but its nothing to the storm within the hotel. There, sadistic mobster Johnny Rocco holds at gun point hotel owner Nora Temple and her invalid father-in-law and ex GI Frank McCloud. McClout is the one man capable of standing up against the belligerent Rocco. Action, Adventure, Drama. Not Rated, 100 minutes
