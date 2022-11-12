Keys to Elevation

media release: Saturday, November 12, 2022, December 10, 2022, or Jan. 21, 2023, from 11 am-3 pm, JHM Financial Consulting Inc. will be assisting residents in the areas of Budgeting and Credit, Preparing for retirement, financial planning for children, the Mirror Test and more. The class will be taught by Pastor James Hawkins at The Faith Place Church Elevation Room at 211 E. Linnerud Drive in Sun Prairie, and it is open to the community, but please register in advance.

“Everything about this project is propelling the citizens to the next level.” Pastor James Hawkins stated.