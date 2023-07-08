media release: Save the date and join us for the return of the outdoor music series Saturdays this summer at Blue Mound State Park. Beginning July 1 through August 26 from 6-8 p.m. a variety of musicians and groups will perform in the outdoor amphitheater at the top of the park. FREE.

July 8 – KG & The Ranger

A musical journey through the sagebrush…they yodel in harmony and keep the audience entranced with bits of history about the cowboy songs they sing. Fun for all ages!