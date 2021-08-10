RSVP for Kickin' it 4 Autism
media release: A kickball tournament fundraiser that benefits Camp Createabiity. Teams of 10 will compete in the fun day of kickball. There will be concession stands, silent auction, and drinks available for purchase from Karben4.
Start Time: 10am
End Time 4pm
Event Date: September 11th
Registration Closes August 10th
DeForest Athletic Complex
$20/person
Contact Email: darmstrong.camp.createability@
Event Link: https://www.facebook.
Info
Fundraisers, Kids & Family
Recreation