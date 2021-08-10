RSVP for Kickin' it 4 Autism

media release: A kickball tournament fundraiser that benefits Camp Createabiity. Teams of 10 will compete in the fun day of kickball. There will be concession stands, silent auction, and drinks available for purchase from Karben4.

Start Time: 10am

End Time 4pm

Event Date: September 11th

Registration Closes August 10th

DeForest Athletic Complex

$20/person

Contact Email: darmstrong.camp.createability@ gmail.com

Event Link: https://www.facebook. com/events/778121402647789