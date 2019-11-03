press release: Watch the Packers take on the Chargers on the big screen at 3:25pm, enjoy Ian's Pizza and beverages, bid on great silent auction packages and support cancer research at the UW Carbone Cancer Center!

Start and end time: 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., November 3, 2019, The Majestic Theatre, 115 King St.

Ticket Price: $55/per person

The focus of this year's Kickoff for Cancer event is pediatric cancer research. Funds raised at the event will support a Protocol Activation Coordinator at American Family Children's Hospital! Register today for a night cheering on the Packers, enjoying beverages from Ale Asylum and Pizza from Ian's Pizza, and raising money to fund this mission critical position which will make a difference in patients lives, including 6 year old Harlow.