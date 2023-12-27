Kids' Art Adventures
to
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: MMoCA invites families for free drop-in art-making projects over the winter break. After visiting the galleries, stop by the museum’s lobby to create artwork inspired by each of the exhibitions on display. Education department staff will be on site to help guide young artists.
Art activities are free, with no pre-registration required. Projects are aimed at kids aged 6-10; younger and older siblings are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.