media release: Tying to make summer plans with your little ones? Join us Saturday, July 13th 2024 from 12-2pm for a few hours of fun! Faith Christian Church is hosting their 4th annual Kids Day Event at the RACA - Reedsburg Area Community Arena. There will be lunch, bounce houses, games, prizes and much more! And the best part? It's all free! All you have to do is show up ready to have some fun. Your family will be able to enjoy an afternoon with game stations, organized group activities, big giveaways and there may even be a sweet treat at the end. We can't wait to see you and your family at the RACA on Saturday July 13th! (All ages are welcome but the games and activities are geared toward elementary school age)

JOIN US!

Reedsburg Area Community Arena, 1411 Viking Dr., Reedsburg, WI 53959