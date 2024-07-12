Kids From Wisconsin

Buy Tickets

Monona Grove High School 4400 Monona Drive, Monona, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Kids from Wisconsin present "Larger than Life - The Great Entertainers" 7pm At Monona Grove High School Auditorium. $20 Adults | $15 Students/Seniors. All proceeds benefit MG Sings, the parent booster club that supports Monona Grove vocal music groups, show choir/band and musical. Contact us for group reserved seating blocks at MGSingsInfo@gmail.com

Widely recognized for their versatile talents and groundbreaking performances, these entertainer icons impacted the music industry and pop culture into another stratosphere. The 56th Kids From Wisconsin troupe showcases these "Larger than Life" performing artists in their highly energized and highly anticipated 2024 summer production. Featured are historic bands and orchestras that have sold out world stadiums, kings and queens from rock to pop, legendary Broadway stars and classic entertainers that will live forever on the stage and screen. 

https://www.facebook.com/events/1643710899715751

Info

Monona Grove High School 4400 Monona Drive, Monona, Wisconsin 53716
Fundraisers, Kids & Family
Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Kids From Wisconsin - 2024-07-12 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kids From Wisconsin - 2024-07-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kids From Wisconsin - 2024-07-12 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kids From Wisconsin - 2024-07-12 19:00:00 ical