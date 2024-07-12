× Expand courtesy Kids from Wisconsin Kids from Wisconsin in masks. Kids from Wisconsin

media release: Kids from Wisconsin present "Larger than Life - The Great Entertainers" 7pm At Monona Grove High School Auditorium. $20 Adults | $15 Students/Seniors. All proceeds benefit MG Sings, the parent booster club that supports Monona Grove vocal music groups, show choir/band and musical. Contact us for group reserved seating blocks at MGSingsInfo@gmail.com

Widely recognized for their versatile talents and groundbreaking performances, these entertainer icons impacted the music industry and pop culture into another stratosphere. The 56th Kids From Wisconsin troupe showcases these "Larger than Life" performing artists in their highly energized and highly anticipated 2024 summer production. Featured are historic bands and orchestras that have sold out world stadiums, kings and queens from rock to pop, legendary Broadway stars and classic entertainers that will live forever on the stage and screen.

https://www.facebook. com/events/1643710899715751