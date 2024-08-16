× Expand courtesy Kids from Wisconsin Kids from Wisconsin in masks. Kids from Wisconsin

media release: 4 pm (sensory-friendly) and 7 pm. $28-$23 ($18 ages 12 & under).

The 56th Kids From Wisconsin troupe showcase these "larger than life" performing artists in their highly energized and highly anticipated 2024 summer production. Featured are historic bands and orchestras that have sold out world stadiums, kings and queens from rock to pop, legendary Broadway stars and classic entertainers who will live forever on the stage and screen. Widely recognized for their versatile talents and groundbreaking performances, these icons impacted the music industry and pop culture into another stratosphere.

Experience the extraordinary talent of Wisconsin's most accomplished youth, aged 15 to 20, as they take the stage in a high-energy, two-hour performance featuring 22 singer/dancers and a 14-piece stage band. Since 1969, the Kids From Wisconsin troupe has been captivating audiences of all ages across Wisconsin and the Midwest. This non-profit organization showcases the best of Wisconsin's young talent, providing a unique pre-professional summer tour opportunity that you won't find anywhere else in the nation. Join us on our summer tour, which includes approximately 40 communities and features daily performances at the renowned Wisconsin State Fair.

** Please note that the 4PM performance of Kids from Wisconsin is a FREE sensory-friendly performance, modified and designed to create a performing arts experience that is welcoming and inclusive for children and adults with exceptionalities that create sensory sensitivities.