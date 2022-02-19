Free performance, 9:30 am, & 1 pm.

press release: Join our friends from Madison Children’s Museum for a special Kids in the Rotunda edition of Music with Junebug, a longtime favorite program at the museum. Junko Yamauchi Stewart is a multitalented musician and educator, and founder of BENI Daiko Taiko Ensemble. Junko is joined by staff from Madison Children’s Museum to share an interactive program of favorite songs and stories.

The 1 pm performance will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please call 608.258.4447 if you need to be seated within sight of the interpreter.

