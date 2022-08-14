Press release: Summer is winding down, but life on Wisdom Prairie is booming with new plants blooming every week. Join Kids On the Prairie as we explore Wisdom Prairie paths. Children of all ages will find hidden creatures on flowers and leaves. We'll meet Bumble Bees collecting pollen and various insects hunting for their next meal. We'll use our magnifiers to help us get really good looks at everything! Surrounded by late summer flowers and tall grasses, we'll all get a feel for the prairie that existed hundreds of years ago. Binoculars will be available for families to use.

Kids on the Prairie is open to the public. All ages of children and their caregivers are welcome. No registration necessary. Meet at the kiosk in the upper parking lot of Holy Wisdom Monastery.

upcoming dates:

August 14 - Bumble Bees and Butterflies Goldenrods and their insects, Berries, seed gathering

September 11

October 9

November 13

____

𝑫𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓. Plan on lots of walking. We’ll return at about 11:30. In case of rain, we may cancel.

Kids on the Prairie explorations are for children and their adult family members. They are open to members of Holy WIsdom communities and the public. Volunteers from Sunday Assembly and Friends of Wisdom Prairie provide support for each session.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲

https://holywisdommonastery.org/kotp/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1629035060811338/