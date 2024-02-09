× Expand Jeff Alexander Kikeh Mato

media release: Canopy Sessions: Start your weekend with a live concert performed in one of Madison’s most unique venues: the Bolz Conservatory! Explore the tropics, enjoy the warmth, and be entertained by some of the area’s most talented musicians.

Griot and Djembefola Mandjou Mara create contemporary music with the Afro-pop group Kikeh Mato. Kikeh Mato means “look at the moon,” as Mandjou notes the power of the moon to provide solace, inspiration, and hope.

$10 – Adult; $6 – Child (ages 6-12); FREE – Child (ages 5 & under)