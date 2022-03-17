John Scmitt Killarney Blarney

media release: Join Killarney Blarney at Erin's Snug Irish Pub for their Saint Patrick's Day celebration. Sing and dance as we perform all your favorite Irish tunes, Sláinte!

Killarney Blarney is a traditional-based Irish band from Madison, Wisconsin. This year they are celerbating their tenth year anniversary. During this time they have been peforming in venues in and around the Midwest. Specifically venues downtown Milwaukee for their parade day and Saint Patrick's Day celebrations.

Killarney Blarney has been nominated for a WAMI in the Folk/Celtic Artist category several times. They released a studio album in March 2020. We look forward to performing your favorite Irish tunes this March.

