Killarney Blarney with Daithi Wolfe

× Expand Killarney Blarney (left to right): Jeff Weiss, Ela Mowinski, Mateja Schuck, Adam Pakalske.

press release: Killarney Blarney at The Harmony, Covid-friendly! (+livestream) $5 cover. Performance will take place outside in The Harmony Bar's spacious patio area, abiding by all Dane County Covid-19 precautions. Outside food and drink service will be available so you can stay outdoors.

Come out and enjoy our version of traditional Irish music with a modern twist! We are excited to welcome guest artist Daithi Wolfe, one Wisconsin's premier fiddle players, at this performance. Happy St. Patricks' Day!