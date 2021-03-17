Killarney Blarney with Daithi Wolfe

to

Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Killarney Blarney at The Harmony, Covid-friendly! (+livestream) $5 cover. Performance will take place outside in The Harmony Bar's spacious patio area, abiding by all Dane County Covid-19 precautions. Outside food and drink service will be available so you can stay outdoors.

Come out and enjoy our version of traditional Irish music with a modern twist! We are excited to welcome guest artist Daithi Wolfe, one Wisconsin's premier fiddle players, at this performance. Happy St. Patricks' Day!

Info

280HarmonyBar.jpg
Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
to
Google Calendar - Killarney Blarney with Daithi Wolfe - 2021-03-17 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Killarney Blarney with Daithi Wolfe - 2021-03-17 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Killarney Blarney with Daithi Wolfe - 2021-03-17 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Killarney Blarney with Daithi Wolfe - 2021-03-17 16:00:00 ical